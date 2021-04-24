Bucs' Rob Gronkowski breaks Guinness World Record at Arizona Stadium

Gronk sets world record by catching football out of helicopter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski found a new way to get his name into the record books on Saturday.

The former New England Patriots tight end returned to Arizona, where he played his college football, as an honorary coach for the school's spring game. But before facing off against fellow Arizona product and Pats great Tedy Bruschi, Gronk took on the Guinness Book of World Records.

Gronkowski was tasked with catching a football dropped from a helicopter more than 600 feet in the air. After failing on his first two attempts, the third time was the charm.

Bruschi, Arizona head coach/ex-Pats quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, and everyone else in attendance promptly went nuts.

Watch the record-breaking catch below:

Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi are the honorary head coaches for the University of Arizona’s spring game. But before the game, Gronk set a world world record because...he’s Gronk. pic.twitter.com/RuSCZPUFQU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

With that impressive grab added to his highlight reel, Gronk wants the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to use him as a punt returner next season.

Looks like the world record has motivated Gronk to return punts next season. 😂



(Via Kevin Doyle / IG) pic.twitter.com/CI6vm8eGo0 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 24, 2021

Your move, Bruce Arians.