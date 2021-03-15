Bucs, Rob Gronkowski agree to 1-year deal

The Buccaneers are still doing everything they can to keep the Super Bowl band together, this time bringing back a key member of their offense from last season. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal, the news being first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The base salary for Gronkowski will be $8 million, with a chance to add another $2 million in incentives, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Gronkowski was lured out of a brief retirement to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay last season, and he played a key role in helping the Bucs take home the Lombardi Trophy