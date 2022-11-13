Bucs ride clutch plays to 21-16 win over Seahawks in Munich

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the most of their trip to Munich, making big plays on both sides of the ball in key moments to secure a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Tom Brady threw for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while the ground game broke out with a 161-yard performance, led by a breakout game from rookie running back Rachaad White (105 yards on 22 carries).

The Bucs built a 21-3 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks clawed their way back with a pair of late touchdowns to close the gap to one score. Brady and company moved the chains multiple times on the ensuing drive, enough to run out the clock and hold on for the victory.

Tampa Bay’s defense shut out the Seahawks in the first half, then made key plays in critical moments to preserve the win, including a clutch forced fumble by linebacker Devin White that ended a potential scoring drive for the Seahawks deep in Bucs territory.

The Bucs outgained the Seahawks 418 yards to 283 on offense, converting 10 of their 15 third-down attempts, while holding the Seahawks to 1-for-9 in the same situations.

Chris Godwin and Julio Jones caught the touchdown passes from Brady, while Leonard Fournette rushed for Tampa Bay’s other score.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin in the fourth quarter. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, a front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was held to just 17 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The Bucs are now back to .500 at 5-5, maintain their lead atop the NFC South, and get to ride back-to-back wins into their bye week.

