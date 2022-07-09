Bucs Rewind: Tom Brady’s triumphant return to New England
From the moment the 2021 NFL schedule was released, one game was already highlighted for every fan: A Week 4 road trip to New England for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a reunion for the GOAT against his old team.
The game was a rainy slugfest between the defending Super Bowl champions and the team Brady led to six Lombardi Trophies, but the result was a familiar one for the legendary quarterback.
While Brady’s stats didn’t set the world on fire that Sunday night, he did just enough to help the Bucs leave Foxboro Stadium with a 19-17 victory in front of a national audience.
Relive all the action from that memorable game:
