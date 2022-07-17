Bucs Rewind: Tampa Bay’s epic comeback win in Week 17 vs. Jets

Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season was memorable for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for all kinds of reasons.

While the headlines were stolen by Antonio Brown’s dramatic, mid-game departure, the Bucs who remained at MetLife Stadium for all four quarters upstaged AB with an epic comeback win in the final seconds.

After a lackluster start on both sides of the ball, the Bucs rallied in the final quarter, with quarterback Tom Brady leading one of his legendary game-winning drives that ended with a laser of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. to secure the victory.

Relive all the action here:

