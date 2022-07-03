Bucs Rewind: Tampa Bay dominates Giants on ‘Monday Night Football’

During their Super Bowl season in 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely scratched out a “Monday Night Football” on the road against the New York Giants.

When they got the same opportunity last season, this time in front of their own home crowd, things were far less dramatic for the Bucs.

Led by another stellar outing from Tom Brady and the offense, as well as some timely big plays from the defense, Tampa Bay cruised to a blowout win in front of the national audience in Week 11 of their 2021 campaign.

Relive all the action with his highlight reel from the Bucs’ 30-10 victory:

