Bucs Rewind: Tampa Bay’s dominant Week 7 win vs. Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered quite a few blowout wins throughout the 2021 season, including an impressive one in front of their home crowd in Week 7, against one of their old NFC Central division rivals.

Tom Brady lit up the Chicago Bears defense with four touchdown passes, three of them to Mike Evans, while the Tampa Bay defense treated Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields to four sacks and three interceptions.

It was a complete win for the Bucs, who dominated on both sides of the ball on their way to a 38-3 victory.

Relive all the action from that game with this highlight reel:

