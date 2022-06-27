Bucs Rewind: Mike Evans’ 3-TD game vs. Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their share of dominant victories throughout the 2021 NFL season, none more impressive than their 38-3 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

There were plenty of noteworthy performances from the Bucs that day, but Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans stole the headlines, hauling in three touchdown passes from quarterback Tom Brady.

Evans finished the game with six receptions for 76 yards, finding the end zone on half of his catches that afternoon.

Relive all the action from Evans’ touchdown-filled performance with this highlight reel: