Bucs returner Jaydon Mickens reportedly charged with 2 misdemeanors after gun arrest

Tampa Bay Buccaneers returner Jaydon Mickens was reportedly charged with two misdemeanors after a gun arrest in March, according to TMZ.

Mickens was arrested March 5 after police found a gun in his car. Mickens was initially pulled over due to the tint on his windows being too dark. Officers performed a search and reportedly found a loaded firearm.

Mickens posted $35,000 bond and was due to appear in court July 8.

The two gun charges could result in Mickens receiving a maximum of a year in prison, according to TMZ.

Jaydon Mickens served as Buccaneers' return man

Mickens primarily served as the team's return man in 2020. He returned 16 punts for 99 yards and 14 kickoffs for 340 yards last year.

He also saw time as a receiver during the regular season. Mickens caught 7 passes for 58 yards over 10 games.

Jaydon Mickens was arrested in March after police reportedly found a gun in his car. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: