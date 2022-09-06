Bucs restructure Shaq Mason’s contract, free up salary cap space

Bucs’ guard Shaq Mason restructured his contract today to save Tampa Bay over $6 million against the cap this season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding creative ways to maximize their salary cap situation.

On Tuesday, the team restructured the contract for starting right guard Shaq Mason, saving them over $6 million in cap space for the upcoming season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mason was acquired in the offseason in a trade with the New England Patriots, reuniting Bucs quarterback Tom Brady with one of his former teammates in return for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

This move gives the Bucs a little more breathing room to operate this season, in case they need to add some additional help due to injuries at some point.

