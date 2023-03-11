Bucs restructure multiple contracts, create $44 million in salary cap space

Bucs have restructured contracts with veterans Vita Vea, Carlton Davis, Ryan Jensen and Chris Godwin to create $44 million in 2023 cap space. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 10, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some serious progress on their salary cap woes with additional contract restructures on Friday.

Tampa Bay has restructured three other players’ contracts after doing so for defensive tackle Vita Vea, according to FOX Sports writer Greg Auman.

The team has also reportedly restructured with cornerback Carlton Davis, center Ryan Jensen and wide receiver Chris Godwin. Combined, the four restructures create 44 million dollars in cap space for 2023.

The space is sorely needed for the Bucs, who entered the offseason $55 million over the cap, and it has been hard at work making moves to get under it. Tight end Cameron Brate, tackle Donovan Smith and running back Leonard Fournette are set to be released, which should clear space, and these latest restructures will do quite a bit more to get under the cap to ensure the team can operate with its roster and sign its upcoming draft picks in the 2023 draft.

Quite a few other players on the roster could be potential cuts, so it will be interesting to see what else general manager Jason Licht does to alleviate his team’s situation in the coming weeks toward free agency.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire