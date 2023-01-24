Bucs request OC interview with Jaguars’ Jim Bob Cooter

The #Buccaneers have requested permission to interview #Jaguars pass-game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator job, per sources. Veteran coach helped Jacksonville rank 10th in passing offense with Trevor Lawrence at QB. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 24, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally starting to make some moves in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

The Bucs have requested permission to interview Jim Bob Cooter, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ pass-game coordinator, for the top job on their offensive coaching staff, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Cooter helped Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense rank 10th in the NFL in passing this year, on their way to winning the AFC South and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and moved on from a handful of other assistant coaches on that side of the ball, after a dismal performance that saw them average just 18 points per game in 2022.

