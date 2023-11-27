Bucs Report Card: How we graded Tampa Bay’s loss to Indianapolis in Week 12

Light is fading fast for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after another rough loss in Week 12.

The Bucs dropped their game against the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 on Sunday, and it was a game marred with the very same issues that have largely plagued it for the entire year. The team can’t bring together every aspect to play a complete four quarters, and it’s a huge reason why it’s 4-7 and has won just a single game in its last seven tries.

Bucs Wire graded the team’s offense, defense, special teams and coaching in Week 12 — check out what we thought about the overall performance below:

Offense: C-

The running game got going! Rachaad White busted off 100 yards on 15 carries for 6.7 yards per carry and the team itself managed 125 net rushing yards across the contest for 6.6 yards per carry. That’s a huge improvement from every other game of the season, and it could be a confidence booster going forward.

Unfortunately, just about everything else was bad.

The team appeared to be marred with injuries, with Baker Mayfield suffering a bad ankle injury he’s getting checked out soon and left tackle Tristan Wirfs possibly being hurt as well, as he had one of his worst games as a Buccaneer. Mayfield did not eclipse the 200-yard mark passing in 30 attempts and turned the ball over twice, once with a pick thrown into triple coverage and another time at the end of the game to seal the contest. Mike Evans caught two touchdowns, which is always great, but the Bucs went 1-3 in goal-to-go scenarios and left quite a few points on the board.

In a way, the offense is getting something together, but every time it seems like something clicks, the Bucs take a few steps backward.

Defense: D-

The Buccaneers have an awful defense.

There’s no other way to put it. The team gave up almost 400 total yards and allowed the rushing game to bust off 5.7 yards per carry and account for all three touchdowns. Gardner Minshew threw for 251 yards and the Bucs allowed wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to catch for 107 yards on 10 receptions. Overall, it was an awful day, and it’s unfortunately representative of how the team has been all year.

Some players, like defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, have shined — others, like linebacker Devin White, continue to disappoint. The unit gives up yards and points to teams of all calibers, and it’s too talented on this side of the ball to continue doing that — a big part of that is coaching, which we’ll talk about later.

Special Teams: C+

Kicker Chase McLaughlin hit both of his kicks and all of his extra points — that’s good. Punter Jake Camarda punted four times and half of those punts were touchbacks with only one downed inside the 20 — that’s bad. Deven Thompkins didn’t take back any kicks, so we don’t have any notes there.

Coaching: D+

On one hand, I have to give credit to Dave Canales. He wasn’t perfect, managed to get Rachaad White in space and develop some play calls that were able to get the team’s best weapon in Mike Evans the football, which resulted in two touchdowns. As always, red zone playcalling could improve and throwing it to Rachaad more could have been beneficial, but overall, this was a solid game from him.

Todd Bowles, on the other hand…

Bowles is a defensive-minded coach and his defense is among the worst in the league. He continues to play cornerbacks way off the football to allow easy chunk gains, the entire team remains undisciplined and he’s still cowardly in his decision-making, punting from his own 41 with a kicker who has made kicks of that distance sitting on the bench for the second time in three games. The Bucs have problems, and a ton of them circle back to Bowles — until he is fired, the team won’t be a contender.

