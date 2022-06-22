Bucs to release P Bradley Pinion

The #Buccaneers are releasing P Bradley Pinion today, source says. Tampa drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round. Pinion, who kicked and punted through a torn hip labrum and hip impingement last year, passed a physical yesterday. Expect multiple teams to have interest. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 22, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to release veteran punter Bradley Pinion on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

The 28-year-old spent the past three seasons punting for the Bucs, after playing the first four years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. He struggled last year, both in his punting duties and as the kickoff specialist, but was also dealing with injury throughout the season.

The Bucs spent a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Georgia punter Jake Camarda, which was a clear sign the team was planning to move on from Pinion.

This move saves the Bucs around $2 million in salary cap space for the 2022 season.

