Bucs reduce their roster to 53 players

The Buccaneers have their roster to 53 players.

The moves Tuesday included placing center Ryan Jensen on season-ending injured reserve. General Manager Jason Licht announced Saturday that Jensen would not play this season.

Jensen tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus, and he fractured his tibial head and cartilage on July 28, 2022, in a training camp practice. Jensen chose not to undergo surgery and returned to play in the preseason game against the Cowboys in what could be the final game of his career.

The Bucs also announced they waived wide receiver Taye Barber, linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, running back Ronnie Brown, long snapper Evan Deckers, offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, wide receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr., offensive lineman Luke Haggard, cornerback Keenan Isaac, wide receiver Cephus Johnson III, safety Richard Lecounte III, wide receiver Ryan Miller, offensive lineman John Molchon, offensive lineman Michael Niese, offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal, defensive lineman Willington Previlon, outside linebacker Jose Ramirez, outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., linebacker J.J. Russell, outside linebacker Charles Snowden, tight end Tanner Taula, safety Nolan Turner, wide receiver Kade Warner, cornerback Rodarius Williams and safety Avery Young.

Warner is the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

The Bucs released cornerback Anthony Chesley, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, running back Patrick Laird, wide receiver David Moore, defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor, defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and quarterback John Wolford.

Tight end Dominique Dafney, cornerback Don Gardner and safety Kedrick Whitehead Jr. were waived/injured, and offensive lineman Chris Murray was waived for failure to disclose a physical condition.