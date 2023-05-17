Bucs record prediction roundup for 2023 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play a first-place schedule in 2023, but are they a first-place team?

Experts from around the football world don’t seem to think so, as the team will enter a new era without QB Tom Brady and uncertainties on the offensive line and in the secondary. Many aren’t high on this year’s Bucs squad, but others have a bit more faith in the team as it heads into a new year on the gridiron.

See how the internet fancies Tampa Bay’s chances below:

ESPN: Over 6.5 wins

ESPN has a grim outlook for the Bucs in 2023 with their over/under prediction, but writer Doug Kezirian believes that the Bucs will win more than that with the talent on the roster.

In my eyes, this team actually has a ceiling of double-digit wins. After a season mauled with injuries, this roster has plenty of talent. QB Baker Mayfield showed with the Rams that he can be adequate when he plays within himself.

CBS Sports: 5-12

CBS Sports‘ Will Brinson isn’t a fan of the Buccaneers for 2023, and also noted that the rest of the NFC South, in his eyes, got stronger.

It’s just tough to love the Buccaneers, knowing the offensive line took a massive hit, they replaced Tom Brady with Baker Mayfield and all three other teams in the division got better. So….

PFF: Under 6.5 wins

Pro Football Focus also went with the magic number 6.5, but unlike ESPN, they believe that the Bucs will fall under that mark in 2023.

The Bucs scratched out eight wins last year with Tom Brady leading the league in pass attempts. Their most likely path to success is a turnaround from both Baker Mayfield and the defense. This situation feels similar to Green Bay’s. The Bucs have a few more weapons to work with, but if they get nothing out of Mayfield and/or Kyle Trask, they could be looking at a very high draft slot next year.

FOX Sports: 8-9

FOX Sports‘ Greg Auman is more optimistic about Tampa Bay’s chances, but he still has the team repeating their record from the 2022 campaign.

The early bye week isn’t helpful, and the Bucs could easily be 1-3 entering the week off, but the middle of the season is lighter. The first-place schedule is harsh, handing them three likely losses against the Eagles, 49ers and Bills. It’s hard to see them 7-5 and trailing off like this, but that’s a tough stretch of five final games. To finish with as many wins as they did with Tom Brady would be a relative success.

Sports Illustrated: 4-13

Sports Illustrated‘s Gilberto Manzano is particularly low on the Bucs, citing its tough schedule but remaining optimistic about its defensive unit heading into 2023.

The Buccaneers might struggle in the post–Tom Brady era, but they still have many core players from the Super Bowl–winning team in 2020. Perhaps quarterback Baker Mayfield—or Kyle Trask—will develop quick chemistry with the standout receiving trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. They’ll need to score points against the 49ers, Bills and Eagles. Tampa Bay has the toughest schedule in the division because it won the NFC South last season with an 8–9 record. But drafting first-round defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and retaining cornerback Jamel Dean and linebacker Lavonte David might give the Buccaneers the best defense in the division.

Pro Football Network: 6-11

Pro Football Network believes that Baker Mayfield and a lack of depth will prevent the Bucs from being truly great.

It’s hard to be too excited about the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While it’s the best supporting cast Baker Mayfield has played with since his early career success in Cleveland, he’s been plagued by his own limitations as a player beyond suffering from bad players around him. The Buccaneers also lost more depth across the roster after trimming salary obligations.

Bleacher Report: 7-10

Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox believes that Tampa Bay’s free agency acquisitions and drafted players could make them a tough team to play despite a regression in 2023.

With Tom Brady retired and Leonard Fournette, Donovan Smith, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Ryan Succop out, there’s no doubting that the Buccaneers will regress in 2023. However, Tampa might not be a complete pushover either. The Bucs added some quality players in Greg Gaines, Chase Edmonds, Ryan Neal and rookies Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch, and YaYa Diaby. Standouts such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea, Devin White, Lavonte David and Carlton Davis are still around too. The big unknown is whether the Bucs can get an above-average quarterback from its competition between Kyle Trask and 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield. Former head coach and special adviser Bruce Arians believes that Mayfield has more potential than any of the top 2023 rookie quarterbacks—Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. “I can honestly say out of these four, I had Baker rated higher. That’s an honest opinion—coming out of Oklahoma,” Arians told reporters at his Arians Family Foundation gala (h/t Pewter Report). Tampa hasn’t completely torn down its roster, and it has the league’s 11th-easiest schedule. This probably isn’t a playoff team, but if the Bucs can find a quarterback, they might not be the laughingstocks that many expect to see.

Bucs Wire: 7-10

Bucs Wire‘s Jason Kanno believes the Bucs will put together a solid showing without a top QB and that HC Todd Bowles will likely keep his job.

The Bucs miss the playoffs but enter the offseason with momentum for 2024. Bowles should keep his job, particularly if the defense remains potent. Without a top-10 quarterback, Tampa cannot expect the same win potential they had when Tom Brady was on the roster. Instead, they will have to play the long game, ride out this season and be in a position to get better next offseason.

