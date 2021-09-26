Bucs receiver Antonio Brown won’t play against Rams, report says

As expected, Bucs receiver Antonio Brown reportedly did not make the trip with the team to Los Angeles and won’t play Sunday afternoon against the Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news early Saturday evening. Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Brown — on the reserve/COVID-19 list — was “very questionable” for the contest. Placed on the list Wednesday, Brown would have been required to remain asymptomatic and have two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart to be eligible for Sunday’s game.

Whether he has met those protocols is unclear, but Brown hadn’t practiced all week.

In his absence, third-year speedster Scotty Miller and second-year backup Tyler Johnson are expected to have more significant roles against the Rams.

Miller, an unlikely star of last season’s NFC title game, hasn’t been targeted yet this season. Johnson has a catch on three targets.

Brown, 33, sparkled in the Bucs’ season-opening win against the Cowboys with five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, but was targeted only three times (with one reception) in last week’s 48-25 triumph against the Falcons.

The team announced earlier Saturday it has designated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder as contagious disease practice squad elevations for Sunday’s game.

