Antonio Brown scuffle highlights spirited Bucs-Titans joint practice

TAMPA — A day after dropping an assortment of passes, the Bucs collectively appeared ready to drop the gloves.

Several times in their join practice Thursday morning with the Titans, they darn near did.

The triple-digit heat index, the sight of a team in an opposing jersey, and the fresh memory of a less-than-stellar practice conspired to create a series of skirmishes between the teams in their final workout together at AdvenHealth Training Center.

“It’s hot, it’s intense and we’re just competitors,” third-year cornerback Jamel Dean said. “That’s just part of the game.”

The most notable scuffle involved Bucs receiver Antonio Brown, who briefly exited practice after an altercation with Tennessee’s Chris Jackson during a passing drill pitting receivers against defensive backs.

After Brown appeared to get held in the end zone on an incompletion, he mouthed at Jackson, “Don’t hold me out here.” Jackson retorted, “Don’t push me in my face.”

The two then stood helmet to helmet before shoving ensued, with Brown ripping off Jackson’s helmet before coaches and teammates separated the two. Brown returned following an apparent cool-down period.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who said days before that he and Titans counterpart Mike Vrabel would condone no fighting during the joint sessions, said he observed none Thursday.

“Fighting? I didn’t see any fighting,” said Arians, adding Brown would face no punishment. “A lot of pushing and shoving, but I didn’t see any fists.”

Other scrums included a pile-up on a field farthest from the audience of roughly 1,000 and featured Bucs inside linebacker Devin White appear to take down a Titan suplex-style.

“I was just trying help one of my brothers,” White said. “I just saw one of my brothers getting tossed around, so I just tried to help him, that’s all.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.