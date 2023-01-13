Bucs ready to rise to the occasion Monday night vs. Cowboys

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but as they prepare for Monday night’s wild-card playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, they know that the only thing that matters is what happens from here on out.

After Thursday’s practice, members of the team discussed various aspects of this Week 1 rematch, and how they’re preparing both mentally and physically for the task at hand with the pressure of a win-or-go-home situation:

