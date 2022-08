In this article:

The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves Tuesday to reach the 53-player roster limit.

Their moves included trading second-year inside linebacker Grant Stuard to the Colts. Their cuts included third-year receiver Tyler Johnson, second-year kicker Jose Borregales and safety Logan Ryan.

Johnson had 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons, but the Bucs are deep at the position. Tampa Bay also waived receivers Deven Thompkins, Kaylon Geiger and Jerreth Sterns.

The other players to hit the waiver wire were outside linebacker Andre Anthony, offensive tackle Dylan Cook, safety Chris Cooper, cornerback Don Gardner, defensive lineman Mike Greene, tight end JJ Howland, offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson, running back Patrick Laird, cornerback Kyler McMichael, center John Molchon, defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e, defensive lineman Willington Previlon, inside linebacker J.J. Russell, safety Jerreth Sterns, safety Nolan Turner and outside linebacker Jordan Young.

They waived/injured outside linebacker Elijah Ponder.

They released outside linebacker Genard Avery, quarterback Ryan Griffin and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat.

They placed cornerback Rashard Robinson on injured reserve.

Bucs reach 53 players with moves that include Tyler Johnson, Logan Ryan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk