Is Bucs RB Rachaad White undervalued in fantasy football?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the NFL’s most versatile running backs in Rachaad White, a fact that fantasy football managers should be well aware of after his production last season.

In his second year with the Bucs, White came up just short of 1,000 yards rushing, but racked up more than 1,500 yards of total offense thanks to his pass-catching prowess out of the backfield.

White led the NFL in offensive snaps played by a running back, but it still feels like the fantasy football world might be sleeping on him too much heading into the 2024 season, as Liam Mitchell (Bucs Vault) points out:

Dude is gonna go absolutely nuts next season. He keeps improving, add an improved interior O-line… numbers are gonna be through the roof. He’s being totally undervalued in the Fantasy community right now. https://t.co/njLLz5eh7w — Liam Mitchell (Bucs Vault) (@BucsArchive1976) June 7, 2024

Yes, the Bucs spent a fourth-round pick on Oregon running back Bucky Irving in the 2024 NFL draft, but White is still expected to be the clear-cut starter in Tampa Bay’s offensive backfield. Throw in what should be a vastly improved interior of the offensive line, and White could put up even bigger numbers this year than we saw in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire