Bucs RB Rachaad White talks emphasis on improving ground game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled to put together a consistently effective running game in 2023, and it’s high on their list of priorities heading into the 2024 season.

Despite their struggles on the ground, second-year running back Rachaad White still managed over 1,500 yards of total offense, falling just short of 1,000 yards rushing but making up for it by having a big impact as a receiver out of the backfield.

This year, under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, White and the Bucs will have a renewed focus and emphasis on improving the ground game and balancing out the offense after last season’s struggles:

Video: As Bucs report for first day of offseason workouts, Rachaad White says new OC Liam Coen put an emphasis on improving the run game this season. pic.twitter.com/H8DeujeLRx — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 15, 2024

White is expected to remain the starter in the Tampa Bay backfield this season, with veteran Chase Edmonds re-signing this offseason to remain the backup. The Bucs could still end up drafting another back to add to the mix, particularly a power running who excels in short-yardage.

