Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle.

The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.

Brady has taken veteran rest days in the past, but was officially listed on the injury report has having not participated in practice due to the injuries.

Though Brady sustained the finger injury back in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, and the shoulder injury during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he didn’t miss any game time in either situation. he’s expected to be under center again when the Bucs host the Falcons this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

