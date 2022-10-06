Bucs QB Tom Brady on parity in NFL with amount of 2-2 teams: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'

Tom Brady is starting to sound his age.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football, from what I watch," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told reporters Thursday. "I watch a lot of bad football. A lot of – yeah, poor quality of football, that’s what I see.”

Brady had been asked about parity in the NFL, given the number of 2-2 teams (15) through the first four weeks of the season, including the Buccaneers. All four NFC West teams are 2-2.

Brady's response drew laughs in the room, and he didn't appear to include Tampa Bay in that category.

For much of his career, Brady, 45, has feasted on mediocre teams, securing seven career Super Bowl victories and three league MVP awards.

Brady is completing 68.4% of his passes and has six touchdowns this year.

The Buccaneers won their first two games of the season before falling to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive weeks.

