Bucs QB Tom Brady misses practice due to multiple injuries

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first injury report for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and there’s a massive name at the very top.

Quarterback Tom Brady missed Wednesday’s practice due to an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder, as well as one of the fingers on his throwing hand. Brady suffered the injury on a strip-sack during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he never left the game.

Brady has downplayed the injury throughout the week so far, and he’s been known to take a veteran day off on Wednesdays, as well. That said, he’s listed as having officially missed practice due to the injury, so it’s noteworthy.

That being said, don’t be surprised when the GOAT is still suited up Sunday against the Falcons.

