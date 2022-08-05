Bucs QB Tom Brady excused from Friday’s practice
For the second straight practice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t in action Friday.
This time, it was an excused absence, as Brady missed practice due to a personal matter, per multiple reports.
Brady took his customary veteran day off for the Bucs’ previous training camp practice, while the team as a whole was off Thursday.
