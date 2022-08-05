Bucs QB Tom Brady excused from Friday’s practice

https://twitter.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1555544722206326789

For the second straight practice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t in action Friday.

This time, it was an excused absence, as Brady missed practice due to a personal matter, per multiple reports.

Brady took his customary veteran day off for the Bucs’ previous training camp practice, while the team as a whole was off Thursday.

