Bucs QB Tom Brady announces retirement, ends reign of terror over Panthers

We thought it was all over on Saturday . . . except it wasn’t, at least officially.

But now, it’s officially official from the horse’s (or G.O.A.T.’s) mouth.

On Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement via social media. This (sorta, kinda, maybe not really) confirms Saturday’s report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington—who apparently jumped the gun by revealing Brady’s plans.

The 44-year-old now puts 22 prolific seasons of football in the can. Two of those campaigns came as a powerhouse in the NFC South, where his Bucs thrashed the Panthers for four victories to the tune of a 150-to-63 point differential. In those outings, Brady tossed for a combined 1,116 yards and eight touchdowns.

Carolina also felt the wrath of the three-time Most Valuable Player way back on Feb. 1, 2004 in Super Bowl XXXVIII, when the New England Patriots topped the Panthers for the Lombardi Trophy. With that heartbreaking loss included, Brady finishes his career having led his teams to a 7-3 mark against the franchise.

