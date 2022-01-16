Bucs QB coach says he’ll be thinking, Is this the last time we’re going to see Tom Brady?

Tom Brady has given no indication that he’s thinking about retiring after this postseason. But Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is thinking about it.

Christensen told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that it’s hard not to think about the possibility that the most accomplished player in NFL history could choose to walk away.

“I’m your typical fan,” Christensen said, “and I’ll be thinking, ‘Is this the last time we’re going to see him?’”

At age 44, Brady has already played far longer than anyone could have expected. He’s widely regarded as the best player in NFL history, he has won seven Super Bowls, and he has nothing left to prove. It’s easy to see why Christensen would wonder that.

Still, Brady has always said he wants to play as long as he’s playing at a high level, and he is absolutely doing that now, and there’s no real reason to think he won’t be next season at the age of 45. And maybe for a few seasons beyond that.

