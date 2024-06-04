Bucs QB Baker Mayfield roasts OT Tristan Wirfs for skipping OTAs

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their way through offseason workouts, one obvious absence is All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is still waiting on a new long-term contract extension.

Nobody in the organization is worried about Wirfs not being around, and it’s only a matter of time before a deal gets done, but that’s not stopping his teammates from having a little fun at Wirfs’ expense.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t miss the opportunity to give his best buddy a good-natured ribbing about skipping out on practice while the rest of his teammates were hard at work preparing for the upcoming season:

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield joked of best pal Tristan Wirfs: “Tristan’s still around. We’re not holding out on a friendship even though he’s holding out on us.” pic.twitter.com/iel4xi4Ys2 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 4, 2024

Wirfs will be back before you know it, and when he returns, it will be as the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history.

