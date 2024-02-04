Bucs QB Baker Mayfield named Pro Bowl Games offensive MVP

The season may be over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean that Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has to stop baking.

Mayfield was selected to his first Pro Bowl as an alternate for Dak Prescott in 2024, and he made it count. After the NFC officially won the Pro Bowl games, Mayfield was named the offensive MVP for the games. Ironically, he stood on the same stage as a division rival, as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was named the defensive MVP.

Mayfield kicked off the Pro Bowl Games with a victory in the Precision Passing event, winning 9-8 over AFC quarterback C.J. Stroud. He also showed out in the flag football game for the NFC, coming in for the fourth quarter and throwing two touchdowns to help bring the NFC to victory.

While the victory is unlikely to affect the way the Bucs view him for his play on the field, it does put his contract situation once again front and center in the NFL world. Mayfield is a free agent for 2024, and Tampa Bay will decide whether it wants to bring him back or not for the upcoming season.

