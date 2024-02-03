Bucs QB Baker Mayfield gives praise to new OC Liam Coen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially hired Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Saturday. Coen will replace former Bucs OC Dave Canales, who was hired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 25.

Coen previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021 and 2023 and served on Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams from 2018-20 and 2022.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, who worked with Coen when he was the offensive coordinator of the Rams in 2022, was asked what he thought about the potential hire on Friday morning. He said Coen is a great guy and emphasized the similarities in his offensive style to the system Canales ran with Tampa.

#Bucs Baker Mayfield excited for Liam Coen as their new Offensive Coordinator.

Says Coen runs a similar system to what the Bucs run.#NFL #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/bdvWaeZkoz — rock riley (@realrockriley) February 2, 2024

“Same system, just some different terminology,” Mayfield said. “There’s something to say about that with continuity within the offense for skill guys, the offensive line — it’s important to have.”

According to Mayfield, there were a lot of great options that the Bucs front office interviewed for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Among the most notable candidates Tampa Bay interviewed were Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson, former Cleveland Browns OC Alex Van Pelt and Detroit Lions WR Coach Antwaan Randle El.

