Bucs put Scotty Miller on IR

The Buccaneers put one of their hamstrung wide receivers on IR. They have plenty.

The team announced that Scott Miller was going on injured reserve, to make room for the previously reported addition of Cyril Grayson from the practice squad.

Miller started last week when they were in a three-wide set, as the Bucs were missing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown before his soft-tissue injury.

The sixth-round pick from Bowling Green finished the year with 13 catches for 200 yards and that one score.

The Bucs are now down to Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson, and Ishmael Hyman, in addition to Grayson. Hyman was promoted from the practice squad last week.