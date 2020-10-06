The Buccaneers expected the worst when tight end O.J. Howard went down with an Achilles injury during Sunday’s win over the Chargers and their read was on the money.

Howard tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. The team moved him off of the active roster on Tuesday by placing him on the injured reserve.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson off of their practice squad to fill Howard’s roster spot. The move comes with wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, and Justin Watson are all dealing with injuries ahead of a Thursday night game against the Bears.

Grayson played 18 offensive snaps in Week Two without catching a pass. He had one catch for three yards in two appearances last season.

Bucs put O.J. Howard on IR, sign Cyril Grayson off practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk