The Buccaneers waited until after the cut to 53 players to put linebacker Cam Gill on injured reserve last year, which meant he was able to return to action later in the year.

Gill won’t be able to do that this season. The Bucs placed him on injured reserve Monday and that rules out a return to the Tampa lineup this year.

Gill had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury last week. He has 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Bucs over the last two seasons.

The Bucs also placed guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL in the Bucs’ second preseason game.

The moves leave the roster at 81 players. One more cut must be made by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to get the roster to 80.

Bucs put Cam Gill, Aaron Stinnie on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk