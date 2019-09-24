Bucs put Blaine Gabbert on IR

The Bucs have gotten along three weeks without their backup quarterback, so they must think they can for 11.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are putting Blaine Gabbert on injured reserve.

That leaves open the possibility of bringing him back eight weeks from now, if they want to or need to.

Gabbert suffered a dislocated non-throwing shoulder in the preseason, and has been inactive the first three weeks.

That leaves Ryan Griffin as the only other quarterback behind Jameis Winston. They signed outside linebacker Patrick O’Connor from the practice squad to fill the roster spot.