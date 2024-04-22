Would Bucs pull trigger on quarterback if one fell in the NFL draft?

TAMPA — This is a quarterback draft. As many as six could be snapped up in the first round Thursday.

Caleb Williams should go No. 1 overall to the Bears. After that, considering possible trades, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and even Bo Nix have a chance to be selected on Day 1.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but history tells us not every quarterback will fulfill such lofty expectations.

It will take several years to know how this passel of passers will stack up against other draft classes. Bucs general manager Jason Licht knows there are more factors than talent that will determine success.

“It’s an interesting question because right now I can tell you that it’s a really good class,” Licht said recently. “I really like them. But then you go back 10 years, and I said the same thing about another class and only one of them worked out.

“What makes it kind of fun, and at the same time is challenging, is that there are so many factors that go into it: the city that they go to, the coaching staff, the players around them, just what is going on with that player’s life at the time. Do they play right away? Or do they sit? ...

“I mean, we saw Baker (Mayfield) have a great year early in his career and then come here and revive himself. It’s interesting. If anybody can ever nail it and figured it out, then they’re going to be a wealthy person.”

Mayfield was the first overall pick of the Browns in 2018. After leading them to the playoffs and winning a postseason game in his third year, he had stints with the Panthers and Rams in 2022 before finding a home in Tampa Bay last year.

The Bucs signed Mayfield, 29, to a three-year, $100 million contract with $50 million guaranteed this offseason, making it likely he will be the starter for at least the next two seasons.

But the question remains whether the Bucs would be wise to address the quarterback position in this draft?

Putting Mayfield aside for a moment, let’s look at the position moving forward. Backup Kyle Trask, 26, is entering his fourth and final season under contract, having played briefly in only two regular-season games. He’s attempted only 10 passes in his career, completing three for 23 yards.

Is it likely Trask would return for another season after 2024?

Third-string quarterback John Wolford, 28, is returning on a one-year contract worth $1.29 million.

While Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy are likely to be gone in the top of the first round, Penix or Nix could potentially slip closer to the middle or latter part. One mock draft by NFL.com has Penix going to 33rd overall to the Raiders. The Bucs pick 26th.

Former Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who serves as a senior assistant to Licht, loves Penix — who played locally at Tampa Bay Tech — for his accuracy and ability to throw the deep ball.

“As far as the football grade, I love him because he does things I love to do,” Arians said back in February. “He puts it up the field. He’s as accurate on throws up the field as anyone I’ve seen in 15 years.”

Licht has drafted as many place-kickers (Roberto Aguayo and Matt Gay) as he has quarterbacks (Jameis Winston and Trask). But you can’t place too much value on the position.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks in 2021 to move up and draft quarterback Trey Lance. But two years later they traded him to the Cowboys. That’s because their best quarterback turned out to be Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 draft.

“You wouldn’t want to pass on a player, regardless of position, if you have a lot of love for him — knowing even if that’s a deep position,” Licht said. “None of us know — we don’t have a crystal ball here. You can feel like a position is deep and then you can look back on it three years from now and maybe it wasn’t so deep. It’s just the way it works.

“You try to do your best to minimize the risk. We have to rank them somehow. We just take the best player, usually at a position that you feel is a need, and we have a lot of needs.”

Certainly, the Bucs have bigger needs to address early in the draft. If Penix were to slip all the way to No. 26, they could get plenty of calls to trade down. Or would they be tempted to listen to Arians and stock the position for years to come?

NFL draft

Thursday-Saturday, Detroit TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Round 1, 8 p.m. Thursday; Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. Friday; Rounds 4-7, noon Saturday

Bucs picks: Nos. 26 (Round 1); 57 (Round 2); 89 and 92 (Round 3); 125 (Round 4); 220 (Round 6); 246 (Round 7)

