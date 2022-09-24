Bucs promote WR Cole Beasley to active roster for Sunday’s game vs. Packers

We've activated WR Cole Beasley & G John Molchon from the practice squad for Sunday. 📰: https://t.co/gqdw2Kq3Od pic.twitter.com/BNDb5LENQS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 24, 2022

The Tampa Buccaneers have promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley and offensive lineman John Molchon from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Beasley was signed to the practice squad earlier this week, as they continue to deal with multiple injuries at wide receiver, as well as the one-game suspension for Mike Evans that will keep him out of Sunday’s game.

The former Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher hasn’t had much practice time with his new team, but the Bucs might have to rely on his previous experience elsewhere in the league to make him effective Sunday, should they have to call on him.

Molchon gives the Bucs some added depth along the offensive line, should they lose another blocker to injury.

