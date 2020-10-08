Bucs promote two to active roster for Bears game

The Bucs are adding some last-minute depth for tonight’s game against the Bears.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers will promote wide receiver Josh Pearson and cornerback Ross Cockrell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The Bucs have four receivers on the injury report, with Chris Godwin and Justin Watson ruled out, and Mike Evans and Scotty Miller questionable. Miller appears to be more likely to play, though they’re waiting to see if Evans will be able to push through his ankle problem.

Pearson’s an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State. Cockrell, the seventh-year cornerback, spent the last two years with the Panthers, and adds some experience to the secondary.

