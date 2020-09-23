Bucs promote a tight end, add Ross Cockrell

The Buccaneers promoted one of their own to the 53-man roster, and added a veteran cornerback to the practice squad.

The team announced that tight end Tanner Hudson was promoted the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

He was elevated to the active roster for the Week Two win over the Panthers. But under a new league rule, he reverted to the practice squad, until the team made the promotion more permanent Wednesday.

The Bucs also added cornerback Ross Cockrell and tight end Daniel Helm to the practice squad.

Cockrell, a seventh-year veteran, started 11 games for the Panthers last year. He’s also spent time with the Bills, Steelers, and Giants.

