Bucs promote Nate Trewyn, place Zack Bailey on IR

Rookie offensive lineman Zack Bailey injured his foot and ankle during the Buccaneers’ final practice before leaving for London. They placed him on injured reserve Friday.

Tampa Bay promoted rookie center Nate Trewyn from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The Bucs needed depth with right tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring) and right guard Alex Cappa (forearm) staying home. Josh Wells will start at right tackle and Earl Watford takes over at right guard Sunday.

Bailey’s injury left offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins as the team’s only healthy backup lineman for Sunday.

Trewyn originally joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in May. The Wisconsin-Whitewater product spent the first five weeks on the practice squad.