The Buccaneers elevated running back Kenjon Barner from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Denver.

Barner, 30, has yet to play this season.

A sixth-round choice of the Panthers in 2013, Barner has played 67 career games with one start. He has 128 career touches for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

He has played for the Panthers, Eagles, Patriots and Falcons.

In 14 games for the Falcons last season, Barner played 65 offensive snaps and 134 on special teams.

Bucs promote Kenjon Barner from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk