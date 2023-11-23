Bucs promote Keenan Isaac to active roster, sign David Wells to practice squad

The Bucs are shoring up their depth as injuries have begun to plague them.

The team announced on Thursday that cornerback Keenan Isaac has been elevated to the active roster. On top of that, the team re-signed tight end David Wells to the practice squad after cutting him the previous day.

Isaac’s promotion comes with grim tidings. Starting cornerback Jamel Dean recently suffered a bad ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers, and while the team appears to have avoided something major, he’ll likely miss some time. Cornerback Carlton Davis is dealing with a hip injury, too, but he’ll likely play through it on Sunday.

Isaac hasn’t appeared in game for the Bucs this season. The team also has players like Derek Pitts Jr. to rely on, too, but the move gives the Bucs a few more options with its cornerback depth.

