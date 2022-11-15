Bucs Pro Bowl S Antoine Winfield Jr. gets a new agent

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has new representation.

David Mulugheta of Athletes First appears to the agent for the Bucs’ do-it-all defender, who just returned after missing multiple games with a concussion.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Minnesota, Winfield is eligible for a contract extension after this season, and is currently set to become a free agent in 2024.

