Bucs Pro Bowl S Antoine Winfield Jr. gets a new agent

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has new representation.

David Mulugheta of Athletes First appears to the agent for the Bucs’ do-it-all defender, who just returned after missing multiple games with a concussion.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Minnesota, Winfield is eligible for a contract extension after this season, and is currently set to become a free agent in 2024.

List

Bucs 21, Seahawks 16: Tampa Bay's top performers from Week 10

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire