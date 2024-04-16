Bucs prepare for Ballad Health Spring Game Friday with festivities for fans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2024 ETSU football season won’t officially be underway until the end of August, but the Blue and Gold squad is putting in work this spring for fans to see.

On Friday, Bucs fans are invited to the Ballad Health Spring Game at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The game will start at 7 p.m. on the Bank of Tennessee Field.

The spring game is free and open to the public.

According to ETSU, the gates will open at 4 p.m., and a pregame concert by Emerald Empire Band will run from 5 – 6:45 p.m. The band plays songs from the 80s and 90s, as well as some rhythm music.

A photoshoot for the upcoming season’s football poster will also be held on the field at 4:30 p.m. It is open to everyone in attendance in order to fit the program’s “Together We Win” theme. Check-in for the photoshoot starts at 4 p.m.

The first to arrive at the game will receive a special edition Buc Badge pin. Games will also be set up on the concourse before the game and during the concert. Other games will be held for fans on the field during the game when play is stopped.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. for tailgating.

The concessions stand and bookstore will also be open during the spring game.

Season tickets for ETSU football are on sale and can be purchased online.

