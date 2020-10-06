The Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson off of the practice squad Tuesday and the current status of their other receivers suggest he’ll be playing a role against the Bears on Thursday night.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that the team practiced without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, and Justin Watson on Tuesday. All four players were also listed as non-participants in Monday’s estimated practice report.

Godwin did not play in Week Four because of a hamstring injury. Evans hurt his ankle during the contest, but returned to action alongside Miller (hip, groin) and Watson (chest). Tyler Johnson and Jaydon Mickens also saw snaps at wide receiver during the win over the Chargers.

Arians also said that he expects running back Leonard Fournette will be a game-time decision due to the ankle injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s game.

Bucs practice without top four wideouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk