Bucs players talk big win vs. Saints, upcoming home opener vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite the gauntlet to start their 2022 regular season, but they’ve still managed to start 2-0, with back-to-back road wins thanks to a pair of dominant defensive performances.

Now, they look ahead to Week 3, when they’ll host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their first game of the year in front of the home crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

Earlier this week, a handful of players discussed last week’s big win over the New Orleans Saints, as well as their preparations for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers:

