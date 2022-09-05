Bucs players make jersey number changes

A couple of number changes for the #Bucs: Carl Nassib – 94 Willington Previlon – 93 Mike Greene – 91 Newly signed LB Kenny Young will wear 33. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 5, 2022

A handful of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are switching jersey numbers as the team begins their Week 1 preparations for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Outside linebacker Carl Nassib is swapping numbers with defensive lineman Willington Previlon, taking back the No. 94 jersey he wore during his previous two-year stint in Tampa Bay, while Previlon will wear the No. 93 jersey most recently worn by Ndamukong Suh and Gerald McCoy.

Defensive lineman Mike Greene is switching from No. 71 to No. 91, while new linebacker Kenny Young will wear No. 33.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is not among the Bucs players who are changing jersey numbers, so it looks like he might be sticking with No. 85 for this year, instead of taking one of the other numbers that just opened up after roster cuts.

