Bucs place WR Rakim Jarrett on IR

The Buccaneers placed rookie receiver Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

He will have to miss at least four games before returning to the active roster.

Jarrett injured a quadriceps in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

The undrafted free agent has played 115 offensive snaps and has totaled four receptions for 60 yards in 10 games.

He caught a 41-yard pass Sunday to set up a touchdown.

The Bucs are banged up with linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) and linebacker Devin White (foot) non-participants on Wednesday's practice report. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), receiver Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) and center Robert Hainsey (knee) were limited.