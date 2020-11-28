The Buccaneers placed defensive lineman Vita Vea on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the team announced.

Vea went on injured reserve Oct. 13 with a broken leg that ended his season.

Inside linebacker Jack Cichy, who went on injured reserve the same day as Vea, was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The team placed center A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said last week that Shipley’s neck injury is believed to be career ending and that Shipley plans to start a coaching career.

Shipley, 34, entered the league in 2009 as a seventh-round draft pick from Penn State. He has spent time with the Steelers, Eagles, Colts, Ravens, Cardinals and Buccaneers.

Cichy has appeared in 15 games since being selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Cichy has seen action only on special teams this season and has one tackle.

The Buccaneers also elevated defensive back Herb Miller and offensive guard John Molchon from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Bucs place Vita Vea on COVID-19 reserve list, activate Jack Cichy from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk