The Buccaneers promoted safety Andrew Adams from the practice squad and signed long snapper Carson Tinker. They placed long snapper Zach Triner and defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve.

On the Bucs’ game-winning kick by Ryan Succop on Thursday, Triner snapped despite a torn tendon in his finger. Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports Triner will miss 10-12 weeks with his injury.

Murphy-Bunting dislocated an elbow when his arm was sandwiched between Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. early in the opener.

Both players are eligible to return after missing three games, though they could have longer stays.

The Bucs also announced they signed safety Chris Cooper and cornerback Pierre Desir to the practice squad.

Bucs place Sean Murphy-Bunting, Zach Triner on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk